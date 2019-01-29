Top airline is selling flights for $44

Winter weather and the general lull of the post-holiday season can leave just about anyone ready to jetset, even if only for a few days.

There’s only one problem — far away flights (even domestically) are often way out of budget, especially on a last-minute notice.

But thanks to JetBlue’s flash promotion, flights all around the country and beyond are at rock-bottom prices, from New York to South America to St. Maarten and beyond.

The ‘Try Our Wings’ sale will run until 11:49 at January 30, boasting fares from as low as $44.

The fares shown include taxes and fees, making these bargain flights even more of a bargain.

Travelers can choose flight dates as early as February 5 or as late as April 10 of this year (excluding blackout dates on February 19 and 20.)

Want to see if your closest airpot is wheeling out any sweet deals with the airline? Visit here for a full list of flights included in the promotion.

