Top Asian News 12:19 p.m. GMT

South Korea's Yoon calls for strong security cooperation with US, Japan ahead of Camp David summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president called for deeper security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to address North Korea's nuclear threat, saying Tuesday that his upcoming summit with the U.S. and Japanese leaders at Camp David will “set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation.” It will be the first time for the leaders of the three countries to gather specifically for a trilateral summit, rather than on the sidelines of international meetings. This suggests they are serious about boosting their ties in the midst of complex regional challenges such as North Korea's advancing nuclear arsenal and Washington's strategic rivalry with Beijing.