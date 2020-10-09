Top Asian News 10:17 a.m. GMT

North Korea celebrates party anniversary amid economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has held a massive military parade and public rally to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s ruling party. Outside observers had expected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take center stage in the festivities Saturday while also possibly unveiling the latest weapons in his growing nuclear arsenal that threatens U.S. allies in Asia and the American mainland. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had said there were signs that the North had mobilized “large crowds and equipment” for a military parade at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square during the early hours of Saturday.