Top Asian News 6:37 a.m. GMT

·1 min read

Floods make thousands homeless in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Days of heavy rainfall have pelted Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying dwellings and sending thousands of people to live with extended family or in communal shelters. Just in the 24 hours to Wednesday alone, more than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of rain fell on the camps in Cox’s Bazar district hosting more than 800,000 Rohingya, the U.N. refugee agency said. That’s nearly half the average July rainfall in one day while more heavy downpours are expected in the next few days and the monsoon season stretches over the next three months. “The situation is further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer for Hong Kong protester asks court for shorter term

    A lawyer for the first person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law asked Thursday for no more than 10 years in prison instead of the possible life sentence faced by the former restaurant waiter in a closely watched case as China's ruling Communist Party tries to crush a pro-democracy movement. Tong Ying-kit was convicted Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, pro-democracy rally while carrying a flag bearing the banned slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” Tong, 24, will be sentenced Friday, the Hong Kong High Court announced.

  • N Korea leader pays respect to Chinese war dead at memorial

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to China's war dead at a Pyongyang memorial and vowed to maintain firm ties with Beijing, state media reported Thursday, as he seeks to bolster relations with his country's main ally amid deepening hardships linked to the pandemic. Kim’s visit Wednesday to the Friendship Tower that honors Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War was his third since he took power in late 2011. “The noble soul and exploits of the Chinese people who aided the sacred historic struggle of the Korean people at the cost of their blood when (North Korea) was undergoing the harshest and most difficult trials will remain immortal,” Kim said at the memorial, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

  • There's a Lot Going On With Megan Thee Stallion's Multicolored Wig, but It All Works

    Is the wig part of her new Nike collection, or...?

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Hits Lindsey Graham With A Brutal Fact-Check

    The South Carolina senator's latest claim on Fox News doesn't add up.

  • Nevada will require masks in Las Vegas, much of state following new CDC mask guidelines

    Starting Friday, face masks will be required for everyone in public indoor spaces across much of Nevada, including Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Huge home explosion kills 1, displacing residents in Wisconsin town, officials say

    Video and photos captured devastating destruction after a deadly home explosion in Wisconsin.

  • Parking deck beam collapses at prominent Lake Norman community. Are shoppers safe?

    A 34,000-pound boom lift used by painters shouldn’t have been driven onto a ramp of the deck because it was too heavy, official says for the deck.

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • UAW gets $1.1M for lake house built for former president

    The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for a former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe. Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Dennis Williams, who who retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale, which closed Friday.

  • Video captures shocking moment NYC man survives sidewalk explosion

    Barry West suffered second-degree burns and was recovering at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, about 30 miles west of New York City.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • This Man Does Not Make Poppers

    For decades, poppers have been the go-to sex drug for gay men. But where do they come from?View Entire Post ›

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Four women were killed in a crash in the Keys. Their families deserve $12M, a jury says

    A jury has ordered a Florida Keys company to pay $11.8 million to the families of four Spanish tourists who were killed in a crash on the Overseas Highway in 2018.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.