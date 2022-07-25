Top Asian News 3:51 p.m. GMT

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year. The executions, first announced in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men, including from United Nations experts and Cambodia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. There were swift condemnations. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step." She added: "For the military to widen its killing will only deepen its entanglement in the crisis it has itself created.” According to the newspaper, the four were executed “in accordance with legal procedures” for directing and organizing "violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings.” It did not say when they were hanged.