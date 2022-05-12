Top Asian News 11:05 p.m. GMT

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday six people died and nearly 190,000 are under quarantine following a rapid spread of fever across the nation in recent weeks, a day after it first acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak in a largely unvaccinated population. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that more than 350,000 people were treated for fever that “explosively” spread nationwide since late April and that 162,200 people recovered. It said said 187,800 people are being isolated for treatment after 18,000 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Thursday alone. It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the cases were COVID-19 and the country likely lacks testing supplies.

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of California DoorDash driver is arrested

    The suspect was found by the California Highway Patrol.

  • Drug deal goes bad when man mistakenly texts photos and prices to deputy, SC cops say

    He was “dumbfounded by his obvious texting mistake,” deputies say

  • North Carolina pension fund loses $4 billion in value

    The North Carolina Treasurer sent a report to Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina General Assembly stating the pension fund lost $4.6 billion in value during the first quarter of 2022.

  • Sri Lanka names new PM in bid to address growing crisis

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister on Thursday, as its embattled president seeks a way out of the country's worst economic crisis since independence that has sparked widespread protests. Ranil Wickremesinghe, a political veteran who has been prime minister of the island nation five times before, must try to address financial chaos and heal political divisions as he sets out to form a coalition government. "We are facing a crisis, we have to get out of it," Wickremesinghe told Reuters as he left a temple in the main city of Colombo shortly after his swearing-in.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Sri Lanka protests: Why rioters attacked a museum in Sri Lanka

    A museum dedicated to the country's ruling family is trashed by anti-government protesters.

  • He's back: Wickremesinghe named Sri Lankan PM for 6th time amid crisis

    Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new prime minister, is no stranger to politics. This is the sixth time the opposition lawmaker has held the post, and he is known domestically as an effective operator. Leader of the opposition United National Party (UNP), Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a ceremony at the president's house on Thursday.

  • WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

    The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic. WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%. Tedros said COVID-19 variants, including mutated versions of the highly infectious omicron, are driving a resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries, including South Africa, which was the first to identify omicron in November.

  • Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

    Can we eventually expect the virus to just surge in the winter like the flu or the common cold? Here's what we know.

  • 1 million have died from COVID in the US. Experts wonder how this seems normal.

    More people died in two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. than in 40 years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The toll even dwarfs the estimated 675,000 deaths during the 1918-19 Spanish Flu outbreak, the most severe pandemic in recent times. "It does take my breath away, that we seem to have a million people in two years who have died from this pandemic," Dr. Lori Peek, a professor in the department of sociology and director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, told ABC News.

  • Reported cases of mystery hepatitis in kids doubled since last week: What to know

    The number of pediatric hepatitis cases continues to rise across the globe, while the CDC offers tips to help kids avoid contracting the disease.

  • CDC issues alert for parents on outbreak of hepatitis among children. Here’s what to know

    Parents are being asked to look out for symptoms of hepatitis in their kids as an unexplained outbreak of cases in children continues across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert Tuesday aimed at educating parents on symptoms.

  • UK confirms case of monkeypox, which causes boils and full-body rashes

    The monkeypox patient, who is being treated at a specialist infectious disease facility, is thought to have caught the virus in Nigeria.

  • First confirmed case of bird flu reported in Whatcom County. What to watch for

    Five counties in Washington state have now had confirmed cases of avian influenza.

  • Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as U.S. nears 1 million deaths

    President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders on Thursday for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he led the U.S. in marking the approaching “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths at home from the virus.

  • Egg Prices Surge in US Inflation Data as Bird Flu Wipes Out Hens

    (Bloomberg) -- Egg prices are skyrocketing in new US inflation data, pushed up by a deadly bird flu that’s killed almost 10% of the country’s hens, adding to already rising food costs.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Cryp

  • Biden marks COVID 'tragic milestone' in US at global summit

    President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at a COVID-19 summit Thursday to reenergize a lagging international commitment to attacking the virus as he led the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America. “This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden declared at the second global pandemic summit. The coronavirus has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S. and at least 6.2 million people globally since it emerged in late 2019, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Covid cases are surging again. Why hospitalizations may not.

    When will Covid wave end in the U.S.? Cases are rising yet again, but a substantial rise in hospitalizations and deaths isn't following yet.

