Top Asian News 4:20 a.m. GMT

North Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea and rehearsed occupation of its rivals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday its latest missile launches simulated “scorched earth” nuclear strikes on South Korea and that it’s also been rehearsing an occupation of its rivals’ territory in the event of conflict. Pyongyang has previously tested nuclear-capable missiles and described how it would use them in potential wars with South Korea and the U.S. But the North's disclosure of detailed war plans reaffirmed its aggressive nuclear doctrine to intimidate its opponents, as it escalates its protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military exercises that it views as a major security threat, observers say. North Korea’s military said it fired two tactical ballistic missiles from the capital on Wednesday night to simulate “scorched earth strikes” at major command centers and operational airfields in South Korea, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.