Top Asian News 7:34 a.m. GMT

Ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon calls for end to Myanmar violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called Tuesday for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the troubled Southeast Asian nation. Ban met Monday in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw with the leader of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and other top officials. His mission was made on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives around the world. Ban is the deputy chair of the group, which calls itself The Elders. A statement released Tuesday by the group said the trip’s purpose was “to find a path to an end to violence and establishing a peaceful, democratic, inclusive and legitimate government.” It quoted Ban as saying his meetings were “exploratory.” The statement said Ban, who flew to Bangkok from Naypyitaw Monday night, stressed in his talks the need to implement a peace plan by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations — ASEAN — and a United Nations resolution to stop the violence between the military and the pro-democracy resistance forces following the army’s 2021 ouster of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.