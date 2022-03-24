Top Asian News 9:15 a.m. GMT

Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile toward the sea Thursday in what would be its first such test since 2017, according to its neighbors’ militaries, raising the ante in a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States and other rivals to accept it as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions. The launch, which extended North Korea’s barrage of weapons tests this year, came after the U.S. and South Korean militaries said the country was preparing a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Ministry said the possible “ICBM-level” missile fired from the Sunan area near capital Pyongyang traveled 1,080 kilometers (671 miles) while reaching a maximum altitude of over 6,200 kilometers (3,852 miles).