Top Asian News 5:39 a.m. GMT

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread “explosively” across North Korea, state media said Friday, a day after acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn’t have sufficient COVID-19 tests and other medical equipment and said it didn’t know the cause of the mass fevers. But a big COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said of the 350,000 people who developed fevers since late April, 162,200 have recovered.

  • Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

    The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory “military-technical” steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict was set to open Friday in Kyiv. On the ground, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part their offensive to take the industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.

  • Powell: 'Soft' economic landing may be out of Fed's control

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time Thursday that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession. For weeks, Powell has portrayed the Fed's drive to raise interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. Under that scenario, the Fed would manage to tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the economy and curb inflation without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 May 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Scientists grow plants in moon soil for the first time ever

    NASA said​ the discovery paves the way for the possibility of harvesting plants in habitats on the moon in the future.

  • A bridge too far for Russian invaders as whole battalion destroyed in failed river crossing mission

    Military experts agree that crossing any river in the middle of a conflict is not easy. But the Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a significant portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.

  • WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

    The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic. WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%. Tedros said COVID-19 variants, including mutated versions of the highly infectious omicron, are driving a resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries, including South Africa, which was the first to identify omicron in November.

  • Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

    Can we eventually expect the virus to just surge in the winter like the flu or the common cold? Here's what we know.

  • 1 million have died from COVID in the US. Experts wonder how this seems normal.

    More people died in two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. than in 40 years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The toll even dwarfs the estimated 675,000 deaths during the 1918-19 Spanish Flu outbreak, the most severe pandemic in recent times. "It does take my breath away, that we seem to have a million people in two years who have died from this pandemic," Dr. Lori Peek, a professor in the department of sociology and director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, told ABC News.

  • CDC issues alert for parents on outbreak of hepatitis among children. Here’s what to know

    Parents are being asked to look out for symptoms of hepatitis in their kids as an unexplained outbreak of cases in children continues across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert Tuesday aimed at educating parents on symptoms.

  • UK confirms case of monkeypox, which causes boils and full-body rashes

    The monkeypox patient, who is being treated at a specialist infectious disease facility, is thought to have caught the virus in Nigeria.

  • Covid cases are surging again. Why hospitalizations may not.

    When will Covid wave end in the U.S.? Cases are rising yet again, but a substantial rise in hospitalizations and deaths isn't following yet.

  • First confirmed case of bird flu reported in Whatcom County. What to watch for

    Five counties in Washington state have now had confirmed cases of avian influenza.

  • Shanghai Reports No Community Spread as Infections Halve

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported a 51% drop in new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with zero cases found in the community -- a key metric for the city to end a punishing lockdown that’s snarled global supply chains and left tens of millions of people stuck inside their homes for about six weeks.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation P

  • Biden marks COVID 'tragic milestone' in US at global summit

    President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at a COVID-19 summit Thursday to reenergize a lagging international commitment to attacking the virus as he led the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America. “This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden declared at the second global pandemic summit. The coronavirus has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S. and at least 6.2 million people globally since it emerged in late 2019, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Two backyard flocks in Pierce County test positive for highly contagious bird flu

    Two backyard flocks of birds in Pierce County have tested positive for avian influenza, also known as bird flu, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.