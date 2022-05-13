Top Asian News 5:39 a.m. GMT
N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread “explosively” across North Korea, state media said Friday, a day after acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time in the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn’t have sufficient COVID-19 tests and other medical equipment and said it didn’t know the cause of the mass fevers. But a big COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said of the 350,000 people who developed fevers since late April, 162,200 have recovered.