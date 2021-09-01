Top Asian News 2:20 p.m. GMT

Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Food in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior U.N. official warned Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war. About one third of the country's population of 38 million is facing “emergency” or “crisis” levels of food insecurity, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the local U.N. humanitarian coordinator. With winter coming and a severe drought ongoing, more money is needed to feed the population, he said. The U.N.'s World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people in recent weeks.