Top Asian News 5:14 a.m. GMT

0
·1 min read

Khmer Rouge tribunal ending work after 16 years, 3 judgments

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s U.N.-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal on Thursday rejected the appeal of a genocide conviction by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s last session. The historic international court issued its ruling on an appeal by Khieu Samphan, who served as head of state in Cambodia’s 1975-79 Khmer Rouge government. He was convicted in 2018 of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to life in prison. The tribunal spent $337 million and 16 years to convict just him and two other defendants in connection with a reign of terror that caused the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.

Recommended Stories

  • UN Latest: Truss Lays Out Challenge for the World’s Democracies

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, warned the United Nations General Assembly that democracies must rise to the challenge posed by autocracies and suggested “the G7 and our like-minded partners should act as an economic NATO collectively defending our prosperity.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitade

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy lays out his case against Russia to UN

    Ukraine’s president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort. Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken swaths of territory that the Russians seized, Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in a video address Wednesday that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine.

  • Drowning island nations: 'This is how a Pacific atoll dies'

    While world leaders from wealthy countries acknowledge the “existential threat” of climate change, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano is racing to save his tiny island nation from drowning by raising it four to five meters above sea level through land reclamation. While experts issue warnings about the eventual uninhabitability of the Marshall Islands, President David Kabua must reconcile the inequity of a seawall built to protect one house that is now flooding another one next door.

  • North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia

    The statement comes after the US said Moscow could purchase "millions" of munitions from Pyongyang.

  • Taiwan denounces China's peaceful 'reunification' pledge

    Taiwan will never allow China to "meddle" in its future, the government said on Wednesday, after a Chinese government spokesperson said Beijing was willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with the island. China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. China has been carrying out military drills near Taiwan since early last month, after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, including firing missiles into waters near the island, though the activities have since scaled back.

  • Muslim women are taking off their headscarves and cutting their hair on TikTok to protest Iran's hijab rules following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

    Women post TikToks protesting the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody after she was detained on suspicion of breaking hijab-wearing rules.

  • Wave of protests in Iran reflects seething anger over how its regime treats women

    Mahsa Amini’s death has ignited a wave of protests across Iran, exposing a raw anger among Iranian women about their treatment by the regime and an unprecedented willingness to defy the government.

  • EXPLAINER: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?

    Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered daring displays of defiance, in the face of beatings and possible arrest. Many Iranians, particularly the young, have come to see Amini’s death as part of the Islamic Republic’s heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police’s increasingly violent treatment of young women.

  • Venezuelan migrants — like those dropped in Martha's Vineyard by Ron DeSantis — are fleeing a government that has engaged in 'crimes against humanity,' UN says

    According to the United Nations, "grave crimes and human rights violations" are committed by security forces overseen by President Nicolas Maduro.

  • Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody

    Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.

  • Women kept in Russian captivity: no hygiene, cropped hair, ten people in same prison cell

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:27 The Russians keep Ukrainian women on an equal footing with men, that is, in cramped cells and with no hygiene products. Some are not allowed to comb their hair or forced to cut it altogether.

  • Iran faces global criticism, protests over woman's death

    Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution” of women. Iranian officials dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and accused unnamed foreign countries of fomenting the unrest.

  • Advocates for migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard sue Ron DeSantis

    Suit says Venezuelans were ‘used as political pawns’ in a ‘fraudulent and discriminatory’ scheme

  • UN experts: Rights abuses continue in Maduro's Venezuela

    Independent experts working with the U.N.’s top human rights body say Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro personally ordered the detention of government opponents and critics who ended up suffering electric shocks, beatings, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody. The third report from the fact-finding mission on Venezuela, commissioned by the U.N.‘s Human Rights Council, was released Tuesday and adds new detail on a string of rights violations — including possible crimes against humanity — under Maduro’s government that the experts first documented two years ago. The report and the mission’s leader said torture was ordered by Maduro in some cases but provided no details of specific instances.

  • Iran, U.S. clash at U.N. on nuclear deal, human rights issues

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States and Iran clashed on security and human rights on Wednesday, with Iran's president demanding U.S. guarantees to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the U.S. president vowing Tehran would never get an atomic bomb. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi struck a defiant tone at the United Nations General Assembly by decrying "double standards" on human rights after the death of an Iranian woman in police custody that has sparked protests around Iran.

  • A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

    Father alleges Mahsa Amini was assaulted during arrest

  • Khmer Rouge tribunal ending work after 16 years, 3 judgments

    Cambodia’s U.N.-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal on Thursday rejected the appeal of a genocide conviction by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s last session. The historic international court issued its ruling on an appeal by Khieu Samphan, who served as head of state in Cambodia’s 1975-79 Khmer Rouge government. The tribunal spent $337 million and 16 years to convict just him and two other defendants in connection with a reign of terror that caused the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.

  • What is human trafficking? Does it happen on Cape Cod?

    State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Woods Hole, asked the Dept. of Justice to open an investigation to hold DeSantis and others accountable for "inhumane" acts.