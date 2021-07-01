Top Asian News 4:45 a.m. GMT

Firmly in control, China's Communist Party marks centenary

BEIJING (AP) — China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. Wearing a grey buttoned-up suit of the type worn by Mao Zedong, Xi spoke from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate, emphasizing the party's role in bringing China to global prominence and saying it would never be divided from the people. Xi, also head of the party and leader of the armed forces, also said China had restored order in Hong Kong following anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city in 2019 and reiterated Beijing’s determination to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control.

  • As it turns 100, China's ruling party grooms new faithful

    Backs straight, heads high, three dozen Communist Party members in red neckties who hope for leadership posts belt out a poem by revolutionary leader Mao Zedong at a historic mountainside battle site in central China. “We stay upright even as we’re surrounded by countless enemy forces!” declare the men and women, who are on a two-week course at the China Executive Leadership Academy. As the party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its 1921 founding, training centers such as the one in Jinggangshan play a key role in efforts by President Xi Jinping’s government to extend its control over a changing society.

  • Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

    Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state's largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

  • U.S. tells U.N. that weekend airstrikes aimed to deter Iran

    The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities. Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defense against armed attack. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the airstrikes hit facilities used by militia blamed for an escalating series of drone and rocket attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

  • U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

    There were no injuries and the damage was being assessed, Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.

  • Bill Cosby released from prison after sexual assault conviction vacated by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

    Bill Cosby was released Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sentence, according to the Pennsylvania prison system.

  • China's Communist Party to celebrate 100th birthday in show of pomp and power

    China will mark the centenary of the founding of its ruling Communist Party on Thursday with pomp, spectacle, and what state media described as an "important" speech by President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and the party are riding high as the country recovers briskly from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stand on the global stage. State media has revealed little about the event amid heightened security and secrecy in the Chinese capital, but a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters is expected.

  • Revised vote count shows Adams ahead in NYC mayoral primary

    Revised vote counts in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary show Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintaining a thin lead, a day after a first attempt to report the results of a ranked choice voting analysis went disastrously wrong. The mayor’s race, part of the first city election to use ranked choice voting, was thrown into disarray Tuesday after the city’s Board of Elections posted incorrect preliminary vote counts and then withdrew them hours later. Corrected numbers released Wednesday showed Adams, a former police captain and state senator, leading former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 14,755 votes.

  • Flying car completes test flight between airports

    The vehicle runs on regular fuel and can travel up to 1,000km while airborne, its creator says.

  • Countries that signed up for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine are complaining that hardly any doses ever came

    Russia aggressively touted its Sputnik V vaccine abroad when other shots were scarce. But it has not made good on its promises.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan on party's birthday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for the island, taking a tough line on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party. China considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, and under Xi has stepped up efforts to assert its sovereignty claims, including regularly sending fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in an address from Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

  • Kim Jong-un: North Korea sees 'grave incident’ after Covid lapses

    Kim Jong-un has berated top officials in a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in the country.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.