Top Asian News 3:54 p.m. GMT

UN says India to be world's most populous nation by mid-2023

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is on track to surpass China by mid-2023 as the world’s most populous nation, United Nations data said Wednesday, raising questions about whether a booming, young Indian population will fuel economic growth for years to come or become a liability. While India's 254 million people between ages 15 and 24 is the largest number in the world, China is struggling with an aging population and stagnant population growth. That has sparked expectations that the demographic changes could pave the way for India to become an economic and global heavyweight. India’s young citizenry could drive the country’s economic growth for years to come, but it might just as easily become a problem if they aren't adequately employed.