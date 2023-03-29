Top Asian News 3:03 p.m. GMT

'Urgent action to save the planet' - countries' call at UN

The countries of the United Nations led by the island nation of Vanuatu adopted what they called a historic resolution Wednesday calling for the U.N.'s highest court to strengthen countries' legal obligations to curb warming and protect communities from climate disaster. The resolution was adopted by consensus and Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau called it “a win for climate justice of epic proportions.” The resolution now goes to the International Court of Justice, to clarify climate obligations and then begin proceedings. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Wednesday he hoped the opinion, when issued, would encourage nations “to take the bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs." The initiative was spearheaded by Vanuatu, a country that has suffered back-to-back cyclones earlier this month and is also at risk of rising seas engulfing swathes of the island.