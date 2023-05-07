Top Asian News 4:20 a.m. GMT

S. Korean, Japanese leaders to meet again to improve ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan are to meet Sunday for their second summit in less than two months, as they push to mend long-running historical grievances and boost ties in the face of North Korea’s nuclear program and other regional challenges. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit, which reciprocates a mid-March trip to Tokyo by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The exchange of visits between the leaders of the Asian neighbors is the first of its kind in 12 years. “I hope to have an open-hearted exchange of views with President Yoon based on our relationship of trust,” Kishida told reporters before his departure to Seoul.