Top Asian News 7:31 a.m. GMT

Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations

CHENGDU, China (AP) — In the more than 40 years since China and the U.S. established formal diplomatic relations, accusations have been traded, tensions have risen and fallen and sides have come dangerously close to outright confrontation. Yet the forced closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston and China’s order to shutter the U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu mark a new low point in ties between the world’s largest economies that can’t be easily smoothed over. Mistrust and rancor surrounding disputes over allegations of technology theft, national security, human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea are now the main drivers in a relationship that had long sought to compartmentalize such issues to prevent them impeding trade ties and cooperation in managing issues such as North Korea's nuclear program and conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.