Top Asian News 7:31 a.m. GMT

Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations

CHENGDU, China (AP) — In the more than 40 years since China and the U.S. established formal diplomatic relations, accusations have been traded, tensions have risen and fallen and sides have come dangerously close to outright confrontation. Yet the forced closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston and China’s order to shutter the U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu mark a new low point in ties between the world’s largest economies that can’t be easily smoothed over. Mistrust and rancor surrounding disputes over allegations of technology theft, national security, human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea are now the main drivers in a relationship that had long sought to compartmentalize such issues to prevent them impeding trade ties and cooperation in managing issues such as North Korea's nuclear program and conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.

  • Politico

    Meadows: 'We're not going to extend' $600 unemployment benefit

    White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday reiterated that the Trump administration and Senate Republicans won't extend a $600 boost in unemployment benefits in a forthcoming coronavirus relief package. In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Meadows argued the original unemployment insurance measure, which has begun expiring, shouldn't be extended because it "paid people to stay home" and disincentivized unemployed people from finding work. The administration has instead pushed for an unemployment provision that would replace up to 70 percent of workers' wages.

  • A woman accidentally injured 3 members of her armed militia in a shooting at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville
    INSIDER

    A woman accidentally injured 3 members of her armed militia in a shooting at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

    Brett Carlsen / Getty A trainee in an armed militia group, NFAC (Not F---ing Around Coalition), accidentally fired her gun at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Three other members from the militia group were injured and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Louisville Metro's interim Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said there are no outstanding suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

  • Coronavirus updates: A double-whammy of hurricane season and case surge in Texas, Hawaii; no Yankee Stadium pitch for Trump
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus updates: A double-whammy of hurricane season and case surge in Texas, Hawaii; no Yankee Stadium pitch for Trump

    Texas and Hawaii are coming to grips with two simultaneous natural disasters Sunday: Incoming major storms and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hanna, downgraded to a tropical depression after reaching Texas as a hurricane Saturday, soaked the Gulf Coast with 50 mph winds and rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases. Gov. Greg Abbott said some sheltering would take place in hotel rooms so people could maintain distance and avoid getting infected with the virus.

  • Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project
    The Guardian

    Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project

    The Arkansas Republican senator Tom Cotton has called the enslavement of millions of African people “the necessary evil upon which the union was built”. He was speaking in support of legislation he introduced on Thursday that aims to prohibit use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project, an initiative from the New York Times that reframes US history around August 1619 and the arrival of slave ships on American shores for the first time. Cotton's Saving American History Act of 2020 and “would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts”, according to a statement from the senator's office.

  • Mnuchin says virus aid package will come soon, $1,200 checks by August
    Yahoo News Video

    Mnuchin says virus aid package will come soon, $1,200 checks by August

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was support from the White House.

  • Putin attends naval parade, promises new ships to navy
    Associated Press

    Putin attends naval parade, promises new ships to navy

    President Vladimir Putin said the Russian navy will get 40 new ships and vessels this year, as he attended a naval parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday marking the Navy Day in Russia. The parade in St. Petersburg and the nearby town of Kronshtadt featured 46 ships and vessels and over 4,000 troops and aimed to “demonstrate the growing power of our navy,” Putin said Friday. He said 40 ships and vessels of different classes will enter service this year, and that the Russian navy will be equipped with hypersonic weapons to boost its combat capabilities.

  • Refugee who volunteered at French cathedral confesses to setting blaze, lawyer says
    Reuters

    Refugee who volunteered at French cathedral confesses to setting blaze, lawyer says

    A Rwandan refugee who volunteered as a warden at France's 15th-century Nantes cathedral has confessed to setting the blaze that gutted its interior a week ago, his lawyer said on Sunday. "With these confessions, there's a kind of relief: it's someone who is scared, who is somehow overwhelmed," his lawyer, Quentin Chabert, told a news conference on Sunday. The July 18 blaze engulfed the inside of the Gothic structure of the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, destroying its grand organ, stained-glass windows and a painting.

  • China turns a blind eye as North Korea evades sanctions
    NBC News

    China turns a blind eye as North Korea evades sanctions

    After a brief lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Korea is carrying out large-scale smuggling operations off the coast of China in violation of U.N. sanctions, importing oil and selling coal and sand to keep its economy afloat, according to experts and current and former Western officials. Much of the sanctions-busting operations rely on front companies registered in China and take place within China's heavily patrolled territorial waters, where Chinese radar and coast guard vessels closely track commercial shipping traffic, experts said. China has made major investments in its navy and coast guard in recent years, and it seems improbable that Beijing is not able to detect or prevent the North Korean shipments that often employ large barges, said Neil Watts, who served on a U.N. panel investigating North Korea's sanctions violations.

  • Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi migrant who criticised government on TV
    BBC

    Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi migrant who criticised government on TV

    Malaysian authorities say they have arrested a Bangladeshi man who criticised on television the country's treatment of undocumented migrants during the coronavirus pandemic. In a documentary on Al Jazeera, Rayhan Kabir said the government discriminated against irregular foreign workers by arresting and jailing them. The detentions were carried out when Malaysia was under lockdown due to Covid-19.

  • Transcript: Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation"
    CBS News

    Transcript: Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, July 26, 2020, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We begin this morning with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Speaker Pelosi, thank you for joining us.

  • Police in Australia won their Supreme Court bid to stop a Black Lives Matter protest
    INSIDER

    Police in Australia won their Supreme Court bid to stop a Black Lives Matter protest

    Paul Kane/Getty Images Police in New South Wales, Australia won a Supreme Court case to stop a Black Lives Matter protest from taking place on Tuesday, July 28th due to coronavirus concerns. The family of a man who died in police custody at a jail in Australia in 2015 organized the protest to demand justice for those who were involved in his death. The protest was blocked after police raised concerns that it would "breach public health orders" and lead to a spike in coronavirus infections.

  • USA TODAY

    'Disgraceful': Minnesota pair who wore swastika masks at Walmart banned from stores for at least a year

    A Minnesota man and woman who wore face masks with swastikas on them in an incident captured on video have been banned from Walmart stores nationwide for at least a year. The video, posted to Facebook on Saturday by Raphaela Mueller, shows a man and woman in a Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota, wearing red face coverings with swastikas. The woman flips off the camera while the man checks out groceries.

  • Op-Ed: Biden faces pressure to pick a Black woman as his running mate. Who should it be?
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    Op-Ed: Biden faces pressure to pick a Black woman as his running mate. Who should it be?

    With Donald Trump in possession of the bully pulpit of the presidency, the race is likely to get much tighter, and Biden will need a vice presidential candidate who is a strong draw for the kind of voters essential to his defeating Trump. He also needs someone who can help make up for a key Biden liability: his age. If elected, Biden will be 78 on inauguration day, the age of average life expectancy for U.S. men.

  • 'We, too, are America': How we can work together to overcome systemic racism
    USA TODAY Opinion

    'We, too, are America': How we can work together to overcome systemic racism

    These are just the latest, known victims of systemic and racial injustice. Any list of victimized or deceased persons of color can never be exhaustive. Countless others have experienced systemic injustice, racial hatred and varied forms of domestic terror in everyday life.

  • Douglas weakens, but Hawaii could still see severe impact
    Associated Press

    Douglas weakens, but Hawaii could still see severe impact

    Hawaii geared up on Saturday to face a hurricane that threatened to pummel the islands with dangerous surf, strong winds and flash floods even as residents grappled with escalating numbers of coronavirus cases. Powerful storms are familiar to many in Hawaii who have spent the past several summers preparing for tropical cyclones. Luke Meyers, the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, urged people get ready by learning about the hazards where they live.

  • A lawyer who helps ultra-wealthy families get secondary citizenships says business is booming in 2020 — and not just because of the coronavirus
    Business Insider

    A lawyer who helps ultra-wealthy families get secondary citizenships says business is booming in 2020 — and not just because of the coronavirus

    Small countries have long sold residency and passports to those with spare money willing to invest. The old adage says that consumers will vote with their wallets, but David Lesperance has a different analogy: voting with their feet. Lesperance, a double-decade American expatriate who's made his career out of helping wealthy people around the world move their citizenships and acquire secondary passports for any multitude of reasons, says business is booming this year.

  • North Korea may be 'reaching out to the world for help' after finally announcing a suspected coronavirus case
    The Week

    North Korea may be 'reaching out to the world for help' after finally announcing a suspected coronavirus case

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong after the country reported its first suspected coronavirus case, state media said Sunday, adding that a person who defected three years ago to South Korea returned last week and exhibited COVID-19 symptoms after "illegally crossing the demarcation line." Pyongyang shut its borders and put thousands of people in isolation six months ago when the coronavirus pandemic began, but Kim's regime has not acknowledged any coronavirus cases during that span, a feat analysts say was always unlikely.

  • Nigerian refugee creates N.Y.C.'s first full-time shelter for asylum-seekers
    NBC News

    Nigerian refugee creates N.Y.C.'s first full-time shelter for asylum-seekers

    Before Edafe Okporo founded New York City's first and only shelter for asylum-seekers and refugees, he was wandering the streets of Elizabeth, New Jersey, a refugee with nowhere to go. Although he was homeless, Okporo was happy to be in the United States. "Everything just changed when I stepped my feet into this country," said Okporo, 30, an LGBTQ activist who fled his homeland, Nigeria, in 2016, "because there is an opportunity to dream of a better future, to have a path here as a gay man."

  • Invasion! The threat from Asian giant hornets
    CBS News

    Invasion! The threat from Asian giant hornets

    Ted McFall, of Custer, Washington, loves his bees … like, REALLY loves them. "Some people love their cats. Some people love their dogs.

  • James Carville still thinks Trump might pull out of race rather than risk losing by a landslide
    Yahoo News Video

    James Carville still thinks Trump might pull out of race rather than risk losing by a landslide

    Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down on his prediction on Friday that President Trump may yet abandon his run for reelection.

  • Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville
    USA TODAY

    Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville

    Nationwide protests against racial injustice continued over the weekend, with police departments from two major cities declaring an "unlawful assembly" and a "riot." In Richmond, Virginia, police declared an "unlawful assembly" where protesters marched to the police department headquarters. State police dispersed the group with what appeared to be tear gas after protesters ripped down police tape and had firecrackers and lasers, police said on Twitter.

  • Republicans say Milwaukee murder may be linked to support for Trump
    The Guardian

    Republicans say Milwaukee murder may be linked to support for Trump

    The Wisconsin Republican party has called for a federal investigation of a fatal shooting on Thursday, to ascertain whether it was motivated by animosity towards Donald Trump. Bernell Trammell, a 60-year-old African American man who was a well-known figure in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, was shot and killed at around 12.30pm on Thursday. Trammell, who ran a business called eXpressions Journal in Riverwest, regularly displayed signs on political and religious matters, including support for Trump as well as the Black Lives Matter movement, according to those who knew him.

  • Modi says coronavirus risk persists in India, recoveries rise
    Reuters

    Modi says coronavirus risk persists in India, recoveries rise

    India needs to be "extra vigilant" as the novel coronavirus threat persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a public address on Sunday, even as the country registered a record number of patient recoveries in a day. Infections from the coronavirus have risen rapidly in India, the world's second most populous country, with more than 48,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. India has so far recorded nearly 1.4 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths.

  • Hurricane Douglas within 'razor thin' distance of Hawaii
    Associated Press

    Hurricane Douglas within 'razor thin' distance of Hawaii

    Hurricane Douglas came within “razor thin” distance of the Hawaiian Islands but spared the state the worst of the strong winds, storm surge and flooding officials had warned about. Meteorologists cautioned the hurricane's path could shift slightly and Douglas could still unload its destructive power on the islands of Oahu and Kauai. It's still not out of the realm of possibilities.

  • South China Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
    BBC

    South China Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis

    Australia has formally rejected China's territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea, aligning itself more closely with the US as tensions rise. In a declaration to the United Nations, Australia said the claims, which take in the majority of the sea, had "no legal basis". China has not reacted.