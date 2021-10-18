Top Asian News 2:31 a.m. GMT

Associated Press

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent streak of weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn’t immediately say what kind of ballistic missile it was or how far it flew. Ending a monthslong lull in September, North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to try to get what it wants from the United States.