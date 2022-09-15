Top Asian News 3:19 p.m. GMT

Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington's “ugly" policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield. Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was seeking to assuage unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine. “We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, facing Xi across a long table. “We understand your questions and your concerns in this regard, and we certainly will offer a detailed explanation of our stand on this issue during today's meeting, even though we already talked about it earlier,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

    Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for her “untold pain and suffering," saying legislative involvement was needed. Rudolph will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House for a summit about combatting hate-fueled violence on Thursday, the anniversary of the bombing.

  • Putin Tells Xi He Understands China ‘Concerns’ on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart Xi Jinping he understands Beijing’s “questions and concerns” about his invasion of Ukraine, as the Chinese leader said the two countries could “inject stability and positive energy to a world in chaos.”Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math:

  • Modi’s Outreach to Putin Risks Putting India in US Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and attends a summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, he’ll need to avoid looking too chummy with the US’s two top adversaries.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t

  • Ukraine Unveils Master Plan to Keep Putin Out Forever

    Alexey Furman/Getty ImagesA group of Ukrainian officials, ministers, and former prime ministers have been gathering behind closed doors for months, working to come up with ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine ever again.And as of Tuesday, they think they’ve got the solution.Ukraine wants to create a coalition of countries that are willing to guarantee Ukraine’s security against any future breach of its territory or encroachment on its sovereignty, Ukrainian Presid

  • Washington, its allies discussing possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

    Washington and its allies are discussing the possibility of handing over fighter jets and more air defenses to Ukraine after the successful counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sept. 13, referring to a senior military official.

  • Xi Jinping's Choice of Kazakhstan for His First Overseas Trip Since the Pandemic Is Highly Significant

    Solid geopolitical reasons underpin Xi's choice of the Central Asian nation for his first foreign trip since 2020

  • As Haiti descends into pandemonium, Dominican president brings concerns to Washington

    As Haiti continued its descent into chaos Wednesday with masked crowds looting stores, buses blocking roads and residents confined to their homes, the president of its closest neighbor was mounting an initiative to get the international community more involved.

  • Ukraine welcomes report on international security guarantees rejected by Moscow

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government are studying proposals drawn up by senior officials and the former head of NATO that envisage Western countries providing future security guarantees to Kyiv. Russia has already condemned the draft document, which also underlines Ukraine's continued "aspiration to join NATO and benefit from its mutual defence arrangements". Moscow views NATO's eastern expansion as a direct threat to its own security and has cited the prospect of Ukraine building closer ties with the alliance as a major reason for its invasion on Feb. 24.

  • Modi at SCO: India-China ties under spotlight at key security summit

    Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping will meet for the first time since a bloody border clash in 2020 between the two sides.

  • Iran to join Asian security body led by Russia, China

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has moved a step closer towards becoming a permanent member of a central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation imposed by U.S. sanctions. Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday said Iran had signed a memorandum of obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan.

  • Exclusive-Taiwan hosts dozens of foreign lawmakers in Washington to push China sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, hosted on Tuesday dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa at Taiwan's sweeping hilltop diplomatic mansion in Washington - called Twin Oaks - is the latest move in Taipei's efforts to persuade fellow democracies to stand against China since Russia's invasion of Ukraine heightened concerns that Beijing could attempt to take the island by force.

  • Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

    But he also thanked President Xi for his "balanced position" on Russia's invasion.

  • France, India say they share concerns over China's rise

    The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the security situation in the region and the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including concerns about food security and rising inflation, officials said.

  • Exclusive-U.S. weighs China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU

    TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and Taipei's separate lobbying of EU envoys were both at an early stage - a response to fears of a Chinese invasion that have grown as military tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait. In both cases, the idea is to take sanctions beyond measures already taken in the West to restrict some trade and investment with China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and telecoms equipment.

  • Putin to Xi: Russia values China's 'balanced position' on Ukraine

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.

  • Former top Obama aide accuses Biden of 'gaslighting' Cuba: 'Disappointed doesn't begin to scratch the surface'

    The former Obama White House official who negotiated the reopening of relations with Cuba is sharply criticizing President Biden's policies toward that country, saying his administration is "gaslighting" Havana by maintaining and even expanding harsh sanctions imposed by former President Trump.

  • Armenia Asks Russia to Help as 105 Killed in Azerbaijan Fighting

    (Bloomberg) -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally invoked a defense pact calling on Russia and other allies to send military assistance after saying that 105 of his country’s troops had died in two days of border clashes with Azerbaijan.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would

  • China Sees US Double Standard Over Stalled Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseChina is warning that global rules prohibiting the spread of nuclear weapons are at risk because of different non-proliferation standard

  • Xi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shortly before invading Ukraine in February, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared a “no limits” friendship. Yet even as his forces suffer humiliating losses on the battlefield, Russia’s president shouldn’t expect much help at his first meeting with his Chinese counterpart since then.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ Up

  • U.S. senators introduce bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label pushed for by Ukraine but opposed by President Joe Biden's administration. "The need for this measure is more pressing now than ever before," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill's sponsors, told a news conference, citing the killings of civilians and other "brutal, cruel oppression" in Ukraine since Russia's invasion. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, another bill sponsor, said the designation would send a strong signal of support for Ukraine to Kyiv but also to U.S. allies, while imposing stiff penalties on Russia like allowing it to be sued in U.S. courts for its actions in Ukraine and tightening sanctions.