Top Asian News 4:46 a.m. GMT

·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing hostility

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a U.S. offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy, after Washington reached out to Pyongyang in a bid to resume nuclear negotiations. The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first vice foreign minister, came hours before the U.S. and South Korean foreign and defense chiefs met in Seoul for their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program. “What has been heard from the U.S. since the emergence of the new regime is only a lunatic theory of ‘threat from North Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization,’” Choe said, calling the offer for talks a “time-delaying trick.” He reiterated North Korea’s position that no “dialogue of any kind” can be possible unless the United States rolls back its hostility.

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea may test new missile soon: U.S. general

    North Korea may soon begin flight testing a new and improved missile design, according to the head of the U.S. military's Northern Command on Tuesday.Air Force General Glen VanHerck's warning appeared to be based on North Korea having unveiled an intercontinental ballistic missile in October, which would be its largest yet.On Tuesday VanHerck warned Pyongyang's latest missile design could strike the U.S. "homeland," but expressed confidence in U.S. defenses."We always maintain our ability to defend our homeland. And the right to defend our homeland, we are postured each and every day through ground based interceptors, which create deterrence by denial."The remarks point to worries Pyongyang may resume testing missiles and nuclear weapons after a more than three-year hiatus.Even during the testing lull, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for continued production of nuclear weapons and launched a series of smaller missiles.Van Herck noted that Kim lifted a self-imposed ban on testing over a year ago.He spoke hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's met with leaders in South Korea on Wednesday.Earlier in the week, the White House confirmed a Reuters report that it had tried to reach out to North Korea but received no response.Shortly after, North Korean state news reported that Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jung criticized the Biden administration's ongoing military drills in South Korea, warning them to avoid quote "causing a stink."

  • Which countries have the most nuclear weapons?

    The UK is one of nine countries in the world to have nuclear weapons.

  • Biden Says Putin Is a ‘Killer’ Who Will ‘Pay a Price’ for Election Interference

    "I looked in your eyes, and I don't think you have a soul," the president said he once told Vladimir Putin

  • 'Stingy men' take on Nigeria's dating etiquette

    Frustrations about the cost of dating have raised serious questions about romantic relationships.

  • Washington Post panned for massive correction to Trump-Georgia election story

    The Washington Post says Trump did not tell a Georgia ballot investigator to 'find the fraud' or that she would be a 'national hero' if she did.

  • Sharon Osbourne's Alleged History of Using Racist Slurs Is Backed Up by Her Worst Moments on 'The Talk'

    After over a decade on talk show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne appears to have pulled the thread that may pull apart her whole empire with an impassioned defense of Piers Morgan’s right to slam Meghan Markle as a liar at the very moment when the rest of the world had had enough of his racist, baseless […]

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's president dies aged 61 after Covid rumours

    Covid-sceptic John Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Archaeologists find dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments

    For the first time in 60 years, Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments, pieces of parchment that date back to around the first century. The more than 80 fragments were found inside a cave in the Judean Desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday. Also discovered in the cave were an intact woven basket believed to be 10,500 years old and the 6,000-year-old mummified skeleton of a child. The Dead Sea Scrolls are ancient Jewish religious manuscripts that were first discovered in the 1940s and 1950s, and are some of the earliest known copies of Biblical texts. It is believed the newly found scrolls were hidden in the cave by Jewish rebels fleeing a Roman advance. The parchment fragments feature Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum, including the verse, "These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates." Joe Uziel, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's Dead Sea Scrolls unit, told The Associated Press that Biblical texts are not "static," and the slight differences picked up in different scrolls are "important." When those details are added up, he said, it allows historians to "understand a little bit better" how the Biblical text came into its Hebrew form. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachAmazon warehouse employee describes 'grueling' working conditions during Senate hearing

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Immerse Yourself in the Comforts of Wool

    Woolroom's bedding is a cozy, luxurious, hypoallergenic dream

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan ministers were informed of deal 'Citgo Six' were jailed for, documents show

    Six executives of U.S. refiner Citgo have been jailed in Caracas on graft charges since 2017, but court documents seen by Reuters show that top Venezuelan officials were made aware of the deal that the country's top prosecutor accused the six executives of signing in secret. The documents, which have not previously been reported, show that during at least two board meetings of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which owns the U.S. refiner, top Venezuelan officials - including three ministers - were informed of the proposed deal for Citgo to borrow up to $4 billion. The financing was never executed, and a Caracas court in late 2020 sentenced the six executives to between eight and 13 years in prison.

  • First batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines arrives for Palestinians

    The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday received its first batch of vaccines from the global COVAX sharing initiative, in a boost to inoculations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza lagging far behind Israel's campaign. A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman said 38,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be used for inoculations as of Sunday, while 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be stored "until there is a scientific decision from the World Health Organization". The vaccines shipped to Tel Aviv were the first sent by the WHO to the Palestinians under the COVAX drive it set up with the GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."