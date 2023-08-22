Top Asian News 4:17 a.m. GMT

Divisive Thai ex-Prime Minister Thaksin returns from exile as party seeks to form new government

BANGKOK (AP) — Divisive ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand on Tuesday after years of self-imposed exile to face possible criminal penalties on the same day that a party affiliated with him plans to start forming a new government. Thaksin has said his decision to return has nothing to do with an expected vote in Parliament later in the day on a candidate from the Pheu Thai party for prime minister. But many believe his arrival is connected to the party’s pursuit of power. Thaksin flew from Singapore in his private jet and landed at Don Mueang International Airport around 9 a.m.