Top Asian News 1:54 a.m. GMT

1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India's east coast

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 1.1 million people have evacuated low-lying areas before a cyclone hits part of India's eastern coast around midday Wednesday. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal states. It is due to make landfall around noon. The “very severe cyclonic storm” has sustained winds of 130-140 kilometers per hour (up to 87 mph) that are gusting up to 155 kph (97 mph), the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. A tornado snapped electricity lines that electrocuted two people and damaged 40 houses in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, the top state elected official Mamata Banerjee said.

