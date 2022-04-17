Top Asian News 7:49 a.m. GMT

Reuters Videos

STORY: "The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un. This year's holiday marks 110 years since Kim Il Sung was born on April 15, 1912, and North Korea typically stages bigger celebrations on every fifth and tenth anniversary.State media aired live footage of the gala in Kim Il Sung square after sundown on Friday, but provided no sign of an anticipated military parade.International monitors had said commercial satellite imagery showed preparations for a military parade in the run-up to the holiday, but there was no confirmation of a parade happening as of Friday evening.