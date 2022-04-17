Top Asian News 7:49 a.m. GMT
North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon designed to boost its nuclear fighting capability, state media reported Sunday, a day before its chief rivals the United States and South Korea begin annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. The test, the 13th round of weapons launches by Pyongyang this year, came amid concerns that North Korea may soon conduct a larger provocation like a nuclear test in an effort to expand the country’s weapons arsenal and increase pressure on Washington and Seoul amid stalled diplomacy. The official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong observed what it called the weapon’s successful launch.