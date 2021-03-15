Top Asian News 7:49 p.m. GMT

Myanmar junta orders martial law in large area of Yangon

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared martial law in a wide area of the country’s largest city, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup. The United Nations said at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, including at least 56 killed over the weekend. The developments were the latest setback to hopes of resolving the crisis that started with the military's seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. A grassroots movement has sprung up across the country to challenge the takeover with almost daily protests that the army has tried to crush with increasingly deadly violence State broadcaster MRTV said Monday that the Yangon townships of North Dagon, South Dagon, Dagon Seikkan and North Okkalapa have been put under martial law.

  • Exclusive: Boris Johnson accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown

    Boris Johnson accepts it was a mistake to delay the start of the first national lockdown, close allies have said, while insisting the Prime Minister was let down by scientific advisers. Mr Johnson would act “harder, earlier and faster” if he had his time again, supporters say, raising the possibility of a mea culpa moment in a future inquiry into the handling of the pandemic. As the first anniversary of lockdown approaches, Mr Johnson has rightly won plaudits for the runaway success of Britain’s vaccine rollout, but knows he will eventually have to confront the question of why the UK has suffered the highest death toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. The Telegraph has learnt that the pivotal moment in imposing lockdown came on March 14 last year – nine days before lockdown started – when Mr Johnson was shown evidence that ministers and scientific advisers had badly miscalculated how quickly the NHS would be overwhelmed.

  • Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring

    Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said. Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% last week compared with the week earlier, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as highly contagious variants gain ground. "The application of more rigorous measures and the progressive rise in the number of vaccinated people make us think that already in the second half of spring (contagion) numbers will be improving," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

  • Viewpoint: France's President Macron doesn't get the impact of colonialism on Algeria

    The French president may not be able to repair relations with Algerians, argues writer Maher Mezahi.

  • London police chief says she won't quit after vigil clashes

    London's police commissioner on Sunday defended her officers' actions and said she didn't intend to resign, after coming under heavy criticism for the way police treated some protesters during a vigil for a woman whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions Saturday to protest violence against women and remember Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old London resident whose disappearance and killing prompted a national outcry. Home Secretary Priti Patel said scenes from the vigil in south London were “upsetting."

  • Pro-Democracy Film ‘Red Brick Wall’ Pulled From Hong Kong Release

    An award-winning Hong Kong protest documentary, “Inside the Red Brick Wall” has been pulled out from a local cinema before it could be shown to a ticket-buying public. Pro-Beijing forces in the city have alleged that the film may violate the June 2020 National Security Law. Golden Scene Cinema announced on its Instagram Stories page […]

  • The Netherlands becomes the 7th country to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, pending an investigation into blood clots

    The Netherlands will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 for at least two weeks. There is no evidence the shot causes blood clots.

  • U.K. Minister Demands Culture Change After Everard Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Britons must take responsibility to educate boys about their behavior and attitudes toward girls, in order to create a more equal society in the wake of the death of Sarah Everard, the U.K. home secretary said.Priti Patel told Parliament on Monday that while legislation to keep women safe remained important, “cultural and behavioral aspects” must also change.Her comments came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to the country’s most senior police chief, who faced calls to quit after a vigil in memory of Everard resulted in police officers handcuffing and removing a number of women from the scene.The death of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, has dominated British news coverage in recent days and fueled debate over the safety of women. Everard disappeared on March 3 after walking through a park at night in south London. An off-duty police officer has been charged with her abduction and murder.Public anger over the case was amplified by images of male officers pinning down female demonstrators at the vigil on Saturday evening. Speaking in Parliament, Patel said an independent inquiry will be launched to examine the police actions.Patel said that as a “mother bringing up a young son” she knows it is “absolutely vital” to underline how women and girls should be treated with respect and as equals. “There is so much more work to do, legislation can only go so far,” the minister added.Men and BoysFormer prime minister Theresa May also said laws would not be enough to “eradicate violence against women”. She told members of Parliament it is important to teach “young men and boys about respect for women and what is and what isn’t acceptable in a relationship”.Earlier on Monday, Johnson said he had full confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, despite controversy over police tactics at the vigil.Johnson said the “fundamental issue” for government and society was that “women in particular must feel that when they make serious complaints about violence, about assault, that they are properly heard”, adding: “We are going to make sure that that happens.”Patel said a government survey on violence against women and girls had received 78,000 responses between 6pm Friday -- when it was reopened in the wake of the “outpouring of grief” over Everard’s death -- and 11am Monday, a figure she said was “completely unprecedented”.“What has happened has reminded women everywhere of the steps we take each day to keep ourselves safe,” Patel said.But the opposition Labour Party said the government was failing to address violence against women and girls. “It is a chronic failure from this government -- and meetings and reopening surveys alone are nowhere near enough,” Labour’s home affairs spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said. Johnson earlier defended new policing legislation being debated in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday after claims from Labour that it doesn’t go far enough in protecting women.(Updates with reaction from Labour in paragraph 12)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher says she wants her daughters to see her 'prioritizing self-care'

    The "Sweet Magnolias" star talks wellness, parenting and raising awareness about allergies with husband Nick.

  • Yangon protesters defiant as five killed in Myanmar

    Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday (March 14). Protesters stood their ground behind shields and barricades as security forces lobbed tear gas canisters.At least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said.Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces. At least two people were killed elsewhere in the Southeast Asian nation, a day after the acting leader of the parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power last month.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. More than 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.

  • Eight straight: Dougie Hamilton shorthanded goal helps Hurricanes edge Red Wings

    Canes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic earned a fourth straight win in a 2-1 victory.

  • Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

    Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup. At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent group tracking the toll of the violence. Most of those killed — 34 — were in Yangon, where two townships, Hlaing Thar Yar and neighboring Shwepyitha were being placed under martial law.

  • London: Protest held against police handling of Everard vigil

    Crowds gather in Parliament Square against the police response to a vigil held marking the death of Sarah Everard. The Metropolitan Police has defended its handling of the event on Clapham Common after male officers were seen physically restraining female demonstrators.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Myanmar protests: Ousted speaker in hiding vows to continue 'revolution'

    Mahn Win Khaing Than leads a group of politicians seeking recognition as Myanmar's government.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot - CDC

    Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Tom Cruise just chopped $20 million off the price of his longtime, custom-built Colorado ranch

    Tom Cruise's Telluride ranch sits on 320 acres of land, has a spa, guest house, and sports court, and is minutes away from a popular ski resort.

  • ‘It was his time to go.’ Man pulls two ears from his pocket, arrested in Florida murder

    A scene of unspeakable violence played out in Florida over the weekend.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.