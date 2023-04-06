Top Asian News 6:15 a.m. GMT

Macron in China wants 'common path' on peace in Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he wants to forge a “common path” with China on peace in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping. French officials said earlier Macron planned to urge Xi to use Beijing's influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote peace in Ukraine but expected no major change in China's position. Xi and Putin declared their governments had a “no limits friendship” before Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Beijing has refused to criticize the Kremlin but has tried to appear neutral and has called for a cease-fire and peace talks. Macron said during a meeting with ruling Communist Party's No.