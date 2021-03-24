Top Asian News 12:54 a.m. GMT
South Korea says North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure the Biden administration while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches that were conducted from an area on the North’s eastern coast. It didn’t immediately say whether the weapons were ballistic or how far they flew. Japan's Defense Ministry said the North Korean weapons were possibly ballistic missiles and did not reach its waters.