Top Asian News 2:39 a.m. GMT

Khanun blows strong winds and heavy rains into South Korea, where thousands evacuated the coast

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — A strong tropical storm blew ashore in South Korea on Thursday morning, dumping heavy rain and pummeling its southern regions after thousands of people were evacuated. More than 30 centimeters (a foot) of rain has fallen already in parts of the mainland and some streets were flooded. Khanun will pound the country with intense rains and winds while slowly moving up the Korean Peninsula for hours, with its eye brushing the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where half of South Korea’s 51 million people live. The Korean Meteorological Administration said the storm will weaken as it moves into North Korea early Friday but the greater Seoul area would still feel its force until Friday afternoon.