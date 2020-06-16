Top Asian News 3:49 a.m. GMT

Report: 60% of Beijing flights canceled to stem virus spread

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media say more than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled as the city raises alert level amid a new coronavirus outbreak. The website of the Communist Party's Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital's two major airports have been scrapped. That accounts for 67% of outgoing flights and 68% of incoming flights, the Global Times said. Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel in and out of the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected.