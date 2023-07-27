Top Asian News 1:43 a.m. GMT

China's sharp-tongued foreign minister is ousted, but his combative style is expected to continue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s sharp-tongued foreign minister, Qin Gang, was something of an avatar for nationalist Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping, warning of “conflict and confrontation” with the U.S., the stakes of which could be the "future of humanity.” Now, Qin has been dismissed from office in the biggest political tumult to strike China in a decade. Qin’s departure was announced Tuesday after a month-long disappearance from public view, sparking rumors of personal scandals or friction within the top party echelons. He was absent from key meetings as the U.S. sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials to Beijing.