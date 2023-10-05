Top Asian News 4:48 a.m. GMT

The US warns of a Chinese global disinformation campaign that could undermine peace and stability

WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of the world, China’s Xinjiang region is notorious, a place where ethnic Uyghurs face forced labor and arbitrary detention. But a group of visiting foreign journalists was left with a decidedly different impression. On a tour in late September sponsored by Beijing, the 22 journalists from 17 countries visited bazaars and chatted with residents over dates and watermelon slices. They later told state media they were impressed with the bustling economy, described the region as “full of cultural, religious and ethnic diversity,” and denounced what they said were lies by Western media. The trip is an example of what Washington sees as Beijing’s growing efforts to reshape the global narrative on China.