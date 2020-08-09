Top Asian News 3:56 a.m. GMT

    Advertisement

    Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

    HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters Monday in the highest-profile use yet of the new national security law Beijing imposed on the city after protests last year. “Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter. Hong Kong police said seven people between 39 and 72 years old had been arrested on suspicion of violating the new security law, but the statement did not reveal the names of those arrested. Lai, 71, owns popular tabloid Apple Daily and is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong who regularly criticizes China’s authoritarian rule.

