Top Asian News 7:39 p.m. GMT

Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican and China extended a controversial accord on bishop nominations Thursday over strong opposition from the White House and conservative Catholics given Beijing's crackdown on religious believers. The Holy See and Beijing government jointly announced a two-year extension to the 2018 agreement, which expired Thursday. The Vatican justified the extension by saying the agreement was purely ecclesiastic and pastoral in nature, not political, though it noted that continued dialogue would allow for discussion on other problems, including human rights abuses. In an unsigned article accompanying the announcement, the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano said the Vatican “does not fail to attract the attention of the Chinese government to encourage a more fruitful exercise of religious freedom." The agreement, which has never been published, envisages a process of dialogue in selecting bishops though Pope Francis has said he has the final word.