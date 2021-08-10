Top Asian News 3:27 a.m. GMT

Associated Press

China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said Monday it fired a manager accused of sexual assault and pledged to strengthen its anti-sexual harassment policy, after a female employee accused the company of suppressing her report of the assault. The unidentified female employee went public Saturday with an internal post detailing the alleged sexual assault by her manager and a client during a business trip, according to local media reports. The employee said the company didn't take the matter seriously when she reported the assault, and that she was told the suspect would not be fired from the company, according to her post.