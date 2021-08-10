Top Asian News 3:27 a.m. GMT

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Hauwei

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years on spying charges in case linked to Huawei. Spavor was detained in 2018 after his government arrested an executive of the Chinese tech giant. The verdict Wednesday is the latest indication of how Beijing is stepping up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive, Meng Wanzhou, to face U.S. criminal charges. Spavor and another Canadian were detained in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after the executive’s 2018 arrest in connection with possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lil Xan describes his struggles with anti-anxiety drugs

    Rapper Lil Xan started taking benzos when he was 18 to treat what he described as "intense anxiety." Eventually, his usage ballooned to roughly 50 times his initial prescription.

  • We're nowhere near end of COVID pandemic, top scientist warns

    Epidemiologist Dr Larry Brilliant said new strains of coronavirus will continue to emerge unless the global population is vaccinated.

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato posts bigger loss in first results since IPO

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Zomato Ltd reported a bigger loss for the quarter ended June in the first results update since its listing last month, hurt by higher expenses and as the food delivery company's dining-out business took a hit due to the pandemic. Consolidated net loss was 3.56 billion rupees ($47.79 million) for the first quarter, compared with a loss of 998 million rupees a year earlier, Zomato, which is also a restaurant aggregator said in a regulatory filing http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20210810:nBSE2yMJrw. Zomato's total expenses more than tripled to 12.6 billion rupees.

  • Endeavor Content SVP Kristen Figeroid Departs Sales Division

    Deadline has confirmed that Endeavor Content SVP Kristen Figeroid departed the firm’s sales division last week. Reportedly her exit was amicable as she plans to continue working in the foreign film finance and sales realm. We also hear her leaving has nothing to do with the Endeavor Content sales team heading over to WME due […]

  • Man sitting in truck on the phone with his wife killed at gas station, Texas cops say

    He was reportedly able to drive to a nearby Dollar General to call for help but eventually died at the scene.

  • Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism for aiding Cuomo administration on sexual harassment allegations

    Roberta Kaplan is latest prominent figure to quit in wake of scandal engulfing Cuomo Roberta Kaplan has resigned as chairwoman of Time’s Up. Photograph: D Ross Cameron/AP Roberta Kaplan has resigned as chairwoman of Time’s Up after facing widespread criticism for allegedly advising New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration on sexual harassment allegations against him. Kaplan, a prominent lawyer who founded Time’s Up legal defense fund and represents the writer E Jean Carroll in a defamatio

  • Families reunite, couples return to empty properties as Canada border reopens

    From family reunions across the Detroit River, to couples returning to empty properties, Canada's border reopening saw some heartfelt moments.

  • One of Manhattan’s Last Gilded Age Mansions Asks $52 Million

    He knew, of course, that whatever man dared (within Fifth Avenue’s limits) that old Mrs. Manson Mingott, the Matriarch of the line, would dare. He had always admired the high and mighty old lady, who, in spite of having been only Catherine Spicer of Staten Island, with a father mysteriously discredited, and neither money nor […]

  • 'I do not regret my decision': Biden on Afghanistan

    "Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation." Biden said he does not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.

  • Alibaba fires manager over suspected sexual assault

    China’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, said Monday it fired a manager accused of sexual assault and pledged to strengthen its anti-sexual harassment policy, after a female employee accused the company of suppressing her report of the assault. The unidentified female employee went public Saturday with an internal post detailing the alleged sexual assault by her manager and a client during a business trip, according to local media reports. The employee said the company didn't take the matter seriously when she reported the assault, and that she was told the suspect would not be fired from the company, according to her post.

  • India eases rules in scheme to provide cooking gas to poor people

    India has relaxed the rules of a scheme to provide easy access to cooking gas that will benefit millions more poor people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday. The move could mean an increase in India's imports of liquefied petroleum gas. India in 2016 launched the Ujjwala scheme, which has provided access to cooking gas cylinders without consumers having to pay a deposit to fuel retailers.

  • Haiti selects judge to oversee presidential slaying case

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A justice official told The Associated Press on Monday that he has selected a judge to oversee the case of the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse amid concerns over death threats and demands for additional security. Mathieu Chanlatte will be in charge of proceedings involving the July 7 attack at Moïse's private home, said Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince. The choice was praised by some people, including Haitian attorney Steevens Rosemond, who is not involved in the case.

  • Patriots WR N’Keal Harry keeps the door open for a potential trade

    A N'Keal Harry trade remains possible amid a breakout training camp.

  • UN regains access to refugee camps in Tigray

    The United Nations said Tuesday it had regained access to two Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray but warned that people living there were facing dire conditions.

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • Ex-Fort Bragg soldier who allegedly forged retirement documents faces sex assault, revenge porn charges

    Master Sgt. Clinton Murray, found guilty in January 2020 of having an inappropriate relationship, is facing an Oct. 11 trial on five new charges.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.