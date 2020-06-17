Top Asian News 10:58 p.m. GMT

Fatal clash in the Himalayas ups ante for China and India

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China sought Wednesday to de-escalate tensions after flexing their muscles in a fatal clash along a disputed border high in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The skirmish Monday in the desolate alpine area of Ladakh, in Kashmir, followed changes by India to the political status of Kashmir amid a geopolitical tug-of-war with the United States in the region. Chinese officials said Wednesday that both sides had agreed to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tension through dialogue. India should “not take unilateral actions that might complication the situation," said the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.