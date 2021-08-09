Top Asian News 3:13 a.m. GMT

Reuters Videos

The 2020 Olympics ended on Sunday (August 8) with a dazzling fireworks display, a celebratory image in contrast with an event that was not the financial windfall Japan had hoped for after postponing the Games for a year due to the global health crisis.Japan was saddled with a $15 billion bill, double what it initially expected, and with no tourism boom.But a record medal haul for the host nation may have helped to take out some of the sting for Japan, which won 27 gold medals. The United States finished at the top of the pack with 39 gold medals, one more than rival China at 38.