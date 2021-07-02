Top Asian News 6:49 a.m. GMT

Experts question if WHO should lead pandemic origins probe

BEIJING (AP) — As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe of how the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasing number of scientists say the U.N. agency it isn’t up to the task and shouldn’t be the one to investigate. Numerous experts, some with strong ties to WHO, say that political tensions between the U.S. and China make it impossible for an investigation by the agency to find credible answers. They say what’s needed is a broad, independent analysis closer to what happened in the aftermath of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The first part of a joint WHO-China study of how COVID-19 started concluded in March that the virus probably jumped to humans from animals and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely.” The next phase might try to examine the first human cases in more detail or pinpoint the animals responsible — possibly bats, perhaps by way of some intermediate creature.

  • Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else

    Susana Alvarez fled her home on the 10th floor of Champlain Towers South, escaping with her life and almost nothing else. “I don't have anything,” said the 62-year-old survivor of the condominium building collapse just outside Miami. Officials said Thursday they're making plans for the likely demolition of all parts of the building that didn't collapse.

  • ‘Nobody’s winning’: Drought upends life in US West basin

    DuVal’s family has farmed this land for three generations, and this summer, for the first time, he and hundreds of others who rely on a federally managed lake to quench their fields aren’t getting any water from it at all. As the farmland goes fallow, Native American tribes along the 257-mile-long (407-kilometer) river that flows from the lake to the Pacific watch helplessly as fish that are inextricable from their culture hover closer to extinction. Competition over Klamath River water has always been intense, but now there is simply not enough, and all the stakeholders are suffering.

  • Xi's fiery centenary

    Donning a gray Mao suit and gazing out onto Tiananmen Square, Xi Jinping pledged Thursday that the Chinese people "will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave" them.Why it matters: On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, its most powerful leader in generations was unrepentant about authoritarian China's place in the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt was a day of pageantry and patriotis

  • A migrant boat washed ashore in front of Surfside building. Cubans were repatriated

    An empty migrant boat that washed ashore on the beach in Surfside Tuesday morning in front of the wreckage of the collapsed Champlain Towers South was carrying 11 Cuban migrants who were intercepted and repatriated the day before, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

  • A woman called for help under the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, fire chief says

    Rescue crews heard a woman calling for help underneath the rubble of the collapsed condo tower in Surfside during their “initial search and rescue efforts” in the area last week, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said Thursday.

  • Where is the debris from the Surfside building collapse going? Here’s what we know

    The debris from the Surfside building collapse could hold clues to what caused the 12-story building to come down.

  • 2 Children Identified as Condo Collapse Victims as 'Structural Concerns' Halt Search Operations

    Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said search and rescue operations would continue "as soon as it is safe to do so"

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Search and rescue efforts resume following structural concerns

    One week after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County, at least 18 people have been confirmed dead while 145 others remain unaccounted for, officials said. The massive search and rescue operation, now in its eighth day, was halted for much of Thursday due to structural concerns, as officials worried about the remaining condo building also collapsing. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.

  • ‘Layer by layer.’ See the painstaking work of search crews at site of collapsed condo

    Slow and steady.

  • Surfside building collapse: Death toll rises to 18 after 2 children found

    At least 18 people are dead and 145 others remain unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County last week, officials said. The massive search and rescue operation marked its seventh day on Wednesday as crews continued to carefully comb through pancaked pile of debris in hopes of finding survivors. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.

  • An Israeli commander at the Florida condo collapse says there's only a 'small chance' of finding more survivors in the wreckage

    Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri said rescuers in Florida are struggling to work through the "heavy smell of bodies" in the rubble.

  • 200-Foot Section of Cliff Collapses Into Lake Superior

    A group of friends visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula witnessed a 200-foot chunk of a sandstone cliff suddenly break off and collapse into the waters of Lake Superior.Jahn Martin, who recorded this video, told Storyful that he was relaxing on a pontoon boat with three buddies after mountain biking around the area.One of his friends spotted some debris falling from the cliff and suggested that his friend Brad Gustafson drive the boat closer to check it out. After driving the boat toward the cliff, Gustafson turned the motor off so they could hear the “cracking and popping” noises coming from the cliff face.Within about 60 seconds, the group witnessed a massive section of the cliff face plummet into the water, about 100 yards away from their boat, according to Martin.In the video, Martin and his friends are overheard yelling, “Back it up, Brad!” as Gustafson struggled to move the pontoon away from the shoreline.“The sight, the sound, and the massive swell wave it created was dramatic!” Martin said.No one was hurt, Gustafson said.A similar occurrence was captured in 2019, when a portion of the cliff collapsed feet away from a group of kayakers along the shoreline, according to local media. Credit: Wildwood Agency via Storyful

  • Echoes of Sept. 11 lead Miami businessman to host condo collapse families

    When Miami-based businessman Andreas King-Geovanis heard that a condominium building in nearby Surfside had collapsed, he knew from experience the disaster would lead to displacement. The 31-year-old New York native, who runs a vacation rental property company, was still a child living with his family near the World Trade Center when it was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. After news of the disaster at Champlain Towers South on June 24, King-Geovanis called his 165 staff members to a meeting to say his firm, Sextant Stays, would offer a month of rent-free housing to survivors and families of the people who are still missing.

  • Death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 18

    The bodies of two additional victims have been recovered from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse, bringing the death toll to 18, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday. 145 people remain unaccounted for.The latest: At an afternoon briefing, Cava said two of the 18 fatalities were children, ages 4 and 10.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The loss of our children is too great to bear," Cava said. At a morning briefing, Miami-Dade as

  • 4 more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo

    Officials have not identified the remains pulled from the wreckage of the partly collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida.

  • Rescue Efforts At The Collapsed Miami Building Have Resumed After They Were Halted Over Safety Fears

    The rescue efforts were temporarily paused after monitoring devices signaled "some expansion" in cracks in the concrete, fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.View Entire Post ›

  • More bodies found in Florida condo rubble, including 2 children

    As more human remains emerged Wednesday from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo tower, the dead this time included the first children, ages 4 and 10, a loss that the Miami-Dade mayor called “too great to bear.”

  • The Search Of The Miami Condo Collapse Site Has Become Agonizing As More Than 150 People Remain Missing

    Search and rescue teams recovered four more bodies over the weekend in the rubble along with other human remains, while one person died in the hospital, officials said.View Entire Post ›

  • Video Shows Water Spilling Into Garage Before Miami Condo Collapse

    Video footage of Champlain Towers South taken just before the building’s collapse shows a stream of water spilling into the basement-level garage of the tower. The cause and the extent of damage at the time is unclear. Photo: @adrianitacastillero via Storyful

  • Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help

    Many of the dead were found alone, in homes without air conditioning or fans. The body of an immigrant farm laborer was found in an Oregon nursery. As forecasters warned of a record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada last weekend, officials set up cooling centers, distributed water to the homeless and took other steps.