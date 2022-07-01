Top Asian News 6:04 a.m. GMT

Xi defends vision of Hong Kong as 25-year anniversary marked

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday defended his vision of the “one country, two systems" framework against accusations by the U.S., U.K. and others that Beijing has undermined the freedoms and autonomy promised to Hong Kong for 50 years. In a speech marking 25 years since the city became a semi-autonomous Chinese region following its handover from Britain in 1997, Xi said the “one country, two systems” framework — which allows Hong Kong to have its own laws and government — had achieved “universally recognized success.” “There is no reason for such a good system to change, and it must be maintained for a long time,” he said, in what appeared to be an attempt to reassure residents that Hong Kong could retain their relative freedoms even after 50 years.