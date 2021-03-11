Top Asian News 1:44 a.m. GMT
China legislature endorses reducing public vote in Hong Kong
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed the ruling Communist Party’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. The measure drew condemnation from Britain and the U.S. and accusations it will disenfranchise Hong Kong's people. It adds to a crackdown against a protest movement in Hong Kong calling for greater democracy. The crackdown has prompted accusations Beijing is eroding the autonomy it promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997 and is hurting its status as a global financial center. Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong has added to irritants in China's relations with Washington, Europe and other governments that also include trade, technology and the party's treatment of ethnic minorities.