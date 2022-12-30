Top Asian News 12:43 a.m. GMT

N Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Saturday, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that came days after it increased tensions by allegedly flying drones into South Korean airspace. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North's capital, on Saturday morning. It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States. Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles.

