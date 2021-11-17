Top Asian News 5:29 a.m. GMT

China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight relaxation of tensions between the two sides. The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Under the agreement, the U.S. will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese media workers and will immediately initiate a process to address “duration of status” issues, China Daily said. China will reciprocate by granting equal treatment to U.S. journalists once the U.S. policies take effect, and both sides will issue media visas for new applicants “based on relevant laws and regulations," the report said.

