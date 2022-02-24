Top Asian News 8:10 a.m. GMT

EU plans 'harshest' sanctions package ever against Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.” “We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,” she said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the “strongest, the harshest package” ever considered. “A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to the rescue,” Borrell said.