Top Asian News 8:44 a.m. GMT

'Unacceptable': World leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — World leaders scrambled Tuesday to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin — and to signal possible sanctions — after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. While Russia's troop movements were still not clear, leaders in Asia and elsewhere voiced strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, along with worries about how a European war could hurt global and local economies and endanger foreign nationals trapped in Ukraine. “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory must be respected,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said. "A military clash against the wishes of the international community ... would bring huge ramifications in the politics and economies of not only Europe, but to the whole world.” A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.