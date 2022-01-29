Top Asian News 12:45 a.m. GMT

North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched one suspected ballistic missile from a northern inland area but didn’t immediately say how far it flew. Japan’s Defense Ministry and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details. Japan’s coast guard issued a maritime safety warning, saying that an object that was potentially a North Korean ballistic missile could have already landed, but there were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft.