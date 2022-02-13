Top Asian News 5:39 a.m. GMT

·1 min read
US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang began the year with a series of missile tests. Blinken said at a news conference after the meeting that North Korea was “in a phase of provocation” and the three countries condemned the recent missile launches. “We are absolutely united in our approach, in our determination,” Blinken said after his talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. He said the countries were “very closely consulting” on further steps they may take in response to North Korea, but didn't offer specifics.

