Top Asian News 5:30 a.m. GMT

·1 min read

US hits NKorean officials with sanctions after missile test

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday slapped sanctions on five North Korean officials in its first response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test and later announced it will also seek new U.N. sanctions. The Treasury Department said it was imposing penalties on the five officials over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs. In addition, the State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their broader support of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction activities. The Treasury's moves came just hours after North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday that he claimed would greatly increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's export growth likely eased further in December: Reuters poll

    China's export growth likely lost more steam in December as a key economic driver continues to weaken, while imports also slowed and concerns over the Omicron variant weighed on the demand outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. China's booming exports outperformed expectations for much of 2021 and buoyed growth in the world's second-largest economy as several other sectors were faltering, but analysts expect shipments to slow eventually as an overseas surge in demand for goods eases and high costs pressure exporters. China has also seen a handful of Omicron cases as it battles small-scale outbreaks in several regions, adding uncertainty to the outlook.

  • South Korea to deploy Pfizer COVID-19 pills as Omicron wave looms

    South Korea will begin treating coronavirus patients with Pfizer's antiviral pills on Friday, health officials said, as concern mounts over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. At least 21,000 of the pills, called Paxlovid, will arrive on Thursday and be sent out to some 280 pharmacies and 90 residential treatment centres, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The medication will be used to treat more than 1,000 people a day, with priority groups including patients with a high chance of developing critical symptoms, those aged 65 or older and those with reduced immunity, the KDCA said.

  • GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

    The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election. McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday saying he would refuse to cooperate. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member panel regarding his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Echoes of the Vietnam War: Journalists begin to take a stand

    Journalists need to stand for the truth writes Llewellyn King.

  • TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Gen. John George Walker, his role in the Civil War

    The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.

  • China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

    NEW DELHI(Reuters) -China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China's recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan. Construction-related activity in some of the locations along Bhutan's western border has been under way since early 2020, with China initially building tracks and clearing out areas, based on material provided by satellite imagery firms Capella Space and Planet Labs, said Chris Biggers, the mission applications director at HawkEye 360.

  • Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

    Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation […] The post Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe appeared first on TheGrio.

  • McEnany sits down with Jan. 6 investigators

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sat down Wednesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, a source familiar confirmed to The Hill. McEnany, who was subpoenaed in November, appeared before the committee virtually. CBS News was the first to report her meeting with the panel.McEnany was subpoenaed alongside former Trump aide Stephen Miller and other White House...

  • Trump says he doesn't understand why people who have had COVID-19 would get vaccinated unless they're old or immunocompromised

    While studies have indicated that past infection can offer long-term protection against the coronavirus, people can still get COVID-19 more than once.