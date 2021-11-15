Top Asian News 11:28 a.m. GMT

US journalist freed from Myanmar jail with ex-diplomat's aid

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years hard labor in Myanmar, has been freed and is on his way home, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Monday. Richardson said in a statement that Fenster had been handed over to him in Myanmar and would return to the U.S. via Qatar over the next day and a half. “This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” Richardson said in a statement emailed from his office. “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.” Richardson said he negotiated Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he held face-to-face meetings with Gen.