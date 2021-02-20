Top Asian News 3:17 p.m. GMT

2 Myanmar protesters killed by police fire, reports say

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Two anti-coup protesters were shot dead by riot police who fired live rounds Saturday in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, local media reported. One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to Frontier Myanmar, a news and business magazine based in Yangon, the country's largest city. Another was shot in the chest and died en route to the hospital. Several other serious injuries were also reported. The shootings occurred near Mandalay's Yadanabon dock, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used on protesters earlier in the day. The Irrawaddy news website also confirmed the deaths on social media.

