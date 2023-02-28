Top Asian News 1:27 p.m. GMT

China to host Belarusian leader amid Ukraine tensions

BEIJING (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, was expected to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit that will be closely watched closely for hints about China's attitude to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Hosting Lukashenko illustrates the depth of Beijing’s ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his allies. China claims neutrality in the war, but U.S. officials have warned recently that China is considering sending military assistance to Russia. China has called the U.S. allegations a smear campaign, and said it is committed to promoting peace talks. Lukashenko's government, meanwhile, has strongly backed Moscow, and allowed its territory to be used as a staging ground for the initial invasion of Ukraine a year ago.