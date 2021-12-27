Top Asian News 2:47 a.m. GMT

North Korea holds key meeting as Kim marks 10 years in power

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea opened a key political conference Monday to review past projects and discuss new policies amid the pandemic and a diplomatic deadlock with the United States. The official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un presided over a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party. The report did not carry any remarks by Kim. The meeting approved unspecified agenda items and went into the discussions of them, KCNA said. The report said the meeting would review major polices this year and decide on “the strategic and tactical policies and practical tasks for dynamically guiding the struggle of our party and people to usher in a new period of the development of socialist construction to the next stage of victory.” The plenary meeting is one of the highest-level decision-making bodies in North Korea.