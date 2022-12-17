Top Asian News 4:12 a.m. GMT

·1 min read

N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. South Korea’s military detected the launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles from its northwest Tongchangri area. The missiles flew across the country toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the missiles were fired about 50 minutes apart but gave no further details, like precisely what type of weapons North Korea fired and how far they flew.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Urals oil averaged $57.49/bbl in past month, below price cap

    The average price for Russia's Urals oil blend was $57.49 per barrel between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14, Russia's Finance Ministry said late on Thursday, below the Western cap of $60. That means Western shippers and insurers in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict would still be able to provide services to cover shipments of Russian crude without fear of being sanctioned. The drop from the average Urals price of $71.10 in the previous month was not because the country observed the price cap - which Moscow has said is illegal and threatened to cut oil output in response - but due to a general downward trend in global oil prices over the period.

  • Taraneh Alidoosti: Top Iran actress who supported protests arrested

    Taraneh Alidoosti is accused of "spreading falsehoods" about the protest movement gripping Iran.

  • China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes - Caixin

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China plans to increase flights with a goal to restore the country's average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued on Wednesday to encourage the recovery of the country's air transport market, Caixin said. The CAAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Japanese All-Star outfielder Masataka Yoshida signs $90M contract with Boston Red Sox

    Japanese all-star outfielder Masataka Yoshida is now part of the Boston Red Sox after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the baseball team on Thursday. Yoshida’s entry into Major League Baseball (MLB) came as a welcome surprise as his previous team, Nippon Professional Baseball’s Orix Buffaloes, recently posted the 29-year-old star on the morning of Dec. 7. The Boston team reportedly agreed to the contract's terms just hours after the Japanese athlete was posted.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Movies in the World

    In this article we present the list of 12 Countries That Produce the Best Movies in the World. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Countries That Produce the Best Movies in the World. The United States, India, and Japan rank near the top of the list of the countries that produce the best movies […]

  • Whole divisions of Russian Army surrender, Ukrainian website "Hochu Zhit" was used by over one million people

    Informational resources of the Ukrainian national project "Hochu Zhit" [ "I want to live" - ed.], which gives Russian soldiers an opportunity to surrender, have been used by 1,200,000 people, most of them within the Russian Federation.

  • Ukrainian Air Force describes sources and means of Russian missile strikes of Friday

    Russia launched a massive attack, deploying over 60 missiles, to distract the attention of Ukraine's air defences. Source: Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesman for Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "At this moment, we have information on over 60 missiles that flew over Ukraine.

  • National Security and Defence Council Secretary reports about trenches in Crimea: they will not help the Russians

    Russian trenches in the annexed Crimea "will definitely not help" the Russian Federation, and the peninsula will be returned to Kyiv's control, National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Oleksii Danilov, stated.

  • Air Force pilot who ejected from F-35B released from the hospital

    The jet bounced upon impact, went nose down and spun around.

  • Oshkosh Defense Bags $543M US Army Order For Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

    Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) subsidiary, Oshkosh Defense LLC, has received a $543 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Detroit Arsenal to exercise available options to support the fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Family of Vehicles. The order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy. Since winning the competitive JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has built over 18,500 JLTVs and fielded vehicles to over 50 U.S. and internatio

  • An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says

    "Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.

  • Putin sounds out military commanders on Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said on Saturday. A series of defeats in 10 months of fighting, resulting in Russian withdrawals from areas around the capital Kyiv and Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and most recently from the city of Kherson, have forced Putin to call up reservists and generated rare public criticism from military bloggers and some allies. Since the appointment in October of Air Force General Sergei Surovikin to lead the campaign, Russian ground forces have focused more on defence than attack, while waves of air strikes on cities have left millions of Ukrainian civilians without heat, light or water for days on end as winter sets in.

  • 15 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 most advanced countries in military technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology. Military technology, or the use of technology for the brutal art of warfare, is one of the oldest domains in human history. From the […]

  • N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

    North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. The missiles flew across the country toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the missiles were fired about 50 minutes apart but gave no further details, like precisely what type of weapons North Korea fired and how far they flew.

  • Russian troops have turned to Wikipedia to find instructions on handling weapons and used 1960s-era maps in the country's invasion of Ukraine: NYT

    "This isn't war," a soldier told The Times from a hospital near Moscow. "It's the destruction of the Russian people by their own commanders."

  • Air defence systems operating in Kyiv Oblast, missiles approaching Zhytomyr Oblast

    Air defence systems are reported to be operating in Kyiv Oblast and Russian missiles are approaching the airspace of Zhytomyr Oblast on the morning of 16 December. Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Andrii Niebytov, Head of Kyiv Oblast Police, on Telegram Quote from Kuleba: "Residents of Kyiv Oblast! Air defence systems are operating in the oblast.

  • Ukraine war: US Patriot missiles would comfort Kyiv and alarm Moscow

    They're not a silver bullet, but they are extremely effective and expensive.

  • For the 1st time, a Black female Marine is set to be a 2-star general

    Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is on her way to becoming a major general.

  • Military commissar says Russians would serve twice as long

    Mikhail Fotin, military commissar near Moscow, said [in a video - ed.] that next year the term of service in the army will be increased by one and a half, and then by two. After that, he said that the video was tampered with by the enemies.

  • Several Russian-launched missiles could have fallen near Russian city of Volgograd during attack on Ukraine

    One or several Russian missile could have fallen on the territory of the Russian Volgograd Oblast. Russian authorities do not comment on the events, but eyewitnesses post photos and videos of the wreckage.